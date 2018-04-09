Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Deelishis Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors With This Makeup Tutorial

Deelishis reveals how her contour routine has changed up her makeup game.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Maybach Music Group Presents... #BEAUTYANDBELAIRE

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Fans and followers of ‘Flavor of Love’ reality star Deelishis have speculated about the beauty queen undergoing plastic surgery since her stint on TV back in the early 2000s.

But Deelishis is now revealing her pro-makeup tips with this interview with HipHopDetroit. 

 

 

RELATED LINKS

Deelishis Denies Being Attacked, Comedian Laughs It Off

Deelishis Jumps From Window To Escape Ex-Husband

Drake &amp; Deelishis Hit The Club Together [PHOTOS]

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Deelishis Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors With This Makeup Tutorial

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Talk
Eve Revealed She Was Drugged At A Party…Guess…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
Get moving, get grooving
Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?
 6 hours ago
04.10.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 7 hours ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 9 hours ago
04.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie And Her Family Just Can’t…
 15 hours ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 16 hours ago
04.10.18
Cardi B Is Having A…
 17 hours ago
04.10.18
Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious…
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta;…
 19 hours ago
04.10.18
Beyhive, Assemble: Beyonce’s Coachella Set Will Be Live…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Photos