Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Says Butt Injections Were The Worst Pain Of Her Life

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Cardi B is on a high as she celebrates the release of her debut album and the announcement of her pregnancy, but she remembers a time when she was a stripper, envious of other women’s big backsides. In a new interview with GQ, Cardi reveals details about the time she got butt injections in a basement for $800.

“When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body—if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my ass,” she said. “They don’t numb your ass with anything. It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

Cardi says she went to go back to the doctor to touch-up on the procedure, but “somebody died on her table.”

Yikes.

Read the full article, here.

 

Calibash Los Angeles 2018 - Backstage

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

10 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

RELATED STORIES:

As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On SNL

Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Goes Gold In Less Than A Day

Calibash Los Angeles 2018 - Backstage

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

10 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Talk
Eve Revealed She Was Drugged At A Party…Guess…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
Get moving, get grooving
Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?
 6 hours ago
04.10.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 7 hours ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 9 hours ago
04.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie And Her Family Just Can’t…
 15 hours ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 16 hours ago
04.10.18
Cardi B Is Having A…
 17 hours ago
04.10.18
Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious…
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta;…
 19 hours ago
04.10.18
Beyhive, Assemble: Beyonce’s Coachella Set Will Be Live…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Photos