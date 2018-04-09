Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try To Solve The Riddle That Has The Whole Internet Divided

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West

Source: Didier Baverel / Getty

Social Media will really have you out here questioning your IQ if you don’t have the same responses as everyone else.

But what we’ve learned is that sometimes thinking out the box is the surest way to get the correct answer to something. Like the viral triangle photo that has single handedly divided the internet:

As with many other things in life, everyone came away with something different, even though they all saw the same photo. Some answers were pretty logical:

 

While others was just fake smart mumbo jumbo:

But many agreed that there is only one true answer:

 

So, what do you think the correct answer is? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try To Solve The Riddle That Has The Whole Internet Divided

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Talk
Eve Revealed She Was Drugged At A Party…Guess…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
Get moving, get grooving
Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?
 6 hours ago
04.10.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 7 hours ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 9 hours ago
04.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie And Her Family Just Can’t…
 15 hours ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 16 hours ago
04.10.18
Cardi B Is Having A…
 17 hours ago
04.10.18
Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious…
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta;…
 19 hours ago
04.10.18
Beyhive, Assemble: Beyonce’s Coachella Set Will Be Live…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Photos