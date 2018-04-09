Local
Upcoming Food Truck Rodeos

Karen Clark
Food truck worker serving sandwiches to customer

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

We looooove food truck rodeos. Add these upcoming events to your calendar!

Cary’s Downtown Chowdown – April 22nd

Academy Street from 12:30pm to 5pm

Details

 

Durham Central Park

June 17th from 12pm to 4pm

Details

 

Knightdale’s Food Truck Thursdays

Every Thursday from April 19th through June and also July 19th and August 16th

Knightdale Station Park

11:30am to 1:30pm for lunch and 6pm to 8pm for dinner

Details

 

Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo

May 6th and June 10th from 12pm to 6pm

Details

 

RTP Food Truck Rodeo

Every Friday from 11:30am to 1:30pm

The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, Research Triangle Park

Details

 

Rodeo On Rosemary

April 22nd 12pm to 4pm

East Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill

Details

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

