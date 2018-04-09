TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: Where Did Sybil Go This Weekend?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

4/9/18- Sybil had herself an adventurous weekend in London! She hopped on a plane and headed to London, UK to see the Tina-The Tina Turner Musical. She could hardly contain herself about how amazing the show was and how she can’t wait for people to see it.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Where Did Sybil Go This Weekend?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 8 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 8 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 8 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s…
 12 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 12 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 12 hours ago
04.09.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 18 hours ago
04.09.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 18 hours ago
04.09.18
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL…
 20 hours ago
04.09.18
As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B…
 22 hours ago
04.09.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
T’Challa makes a visit from Wakanda for SNL’s…
 1 day ago
04.08.18
Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z’s Netflix Interview With…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Photos