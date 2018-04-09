Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points And Handle The Media

Watch how calmly a teenage LeBron handles the media circus that followed him throughout high school.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
NBA Covers - St. Vincent - St. Mary High School Fighting Irish's LeBron James - May 26, 2003

Source: Sporting News Archive / Getty

It’s been over 15 years since the world was introduced to LeBron James.

From the start, he was hailed as the next Michael Jordan and he immediately became the target of ruthless media scrutiny that still hasn’t let up.

Watch below a young LeBron dominate on the court before addressing the media with poise and maturity beyond his years.

Looking at the amount of hype that was placed on his shoulders, it’s still amazing that he’s managed to live up to it over all these years.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points And Handle The Media

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 7 hours ago
04.09.18
5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL…
 18 hours ago
04.09.18
As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B…
 20 hours ago
04.09.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
T’Challa makes a visit from Wakanda for SNL’s…
 23 hours ago
04.08.18
Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z’s Netflix Interview With…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Photos