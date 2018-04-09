Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points And Handle The Media

It’s been over 15 years since the world was introduced to LeBron James.

From the start, he was hailed as the next Michael Jordan and he immediately became the target of ruthless media scrutiny that still hasn’t let up.

Watch below a young LeBron dominate on the court before addressing the media with poise and maturity beyond his years.

LeBron James scores 52 points back in high school and addresses the media pic.twitter.com/dNc2CXlt3P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 4, 2018

Looking at the amount of hype that was placed on his shoulders, it’s still amazing that he’s managed to live up to it over all these years.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: