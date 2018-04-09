Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill At The Free Throw Line?

Despite the millions of dollars Kobe Bryant has collected over the years, $500,000 is still a lot of money.

That’s why we’re still in awe by the Black Mamba’s bet with Gerald Wallace back in 2012.

After Wallace challenged Kobe to shoot a clutch free throw with his eyes closed, Bryant shot back with a much bigger wager.

If you read Kobe’s lips, you can see him asking: “How much you want to put on it? How much you want to put on it? Five hundred grand? Right here?”

After the game, Wallace told The NY Daily News, “I was trying to get him to close his eyes to shoot.”

Kobe accepted the challenge, but Wallace couldn’t match his high stakes.

“I had to make a big bet,” Wallace said. “So I told him just shoot the free throws.”

