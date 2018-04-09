Entertainment News
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender Rights After Sister’s Murder

He is trying to use his platform to raise awareness about violence against the LGBT community.

Vigil Held For Transgender Woman Beaten And Killed In Harlem

Three years ago, Detroit Pistons star Reggie Bullock lost his sister Mia to murder. Her body was found in Baltimore, beaten so badly that she was hard to identify.

“I was just lost for words, I was crying,” Bullock said, remembering the day he found out. “I couldn’t believe that it actually happened, and the way it happened. It was real tragic.”

After a suspect in the murder was acquitted in a 2017 trial, Bullock has been dedicated to using his platform to create greater awareness for the trans community.

Watch the full story below, via NowThis.

Continue reading Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender Rights After Sister's Murder

Photos