TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Juanita Hall

D.L. Chandler
0 reads
Leave a comment

Juanita Hall was a stage actress and singer who made history on this day in 1950. For her role in Rogers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific, Hall became the first Black person to win a Tony Award across all categories.

Born Juanita Long in Keyport, New Jersey on November 6, 1901, Hall was classically trained at New York’s Juilliard School of Music. She worked for several years as a singer and choir director, and was also a member of the traveling troupe, The Lafayette Players. Her first time on the Broadway stage took place in 1943 in the play The Pirate. Several small Broadway roles came after ahead of her big break in 1949.

Cast as “Bloody Mary,” Hall dazzled audiences and won the hearts of critics as well. She won the Tony for Best Performance for a Featured Actress in a Musical, and continued to sing and perform in other celebrated stage plays. In 1954, she joined the cast of Harold Arlen’s House of Flowers alongside Pearl Bailey and Diahann Carroll. She also starred in the 1958 film version of South Pacific in her star-making role as Bloody Mary.

Hall married actor Clement Hall, who passed in the ’20’s and the pair never had children. In her later life, Hall’s health began to fail her and several of her acting peers rallied around her and even held a benefit concert to help her with bills. She passed on February 28, 1968 in Bay Shore, Long Island.

PHOTO: Public Domain

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 7 hours ago
04.09.18
5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL…
 18 hours ago
04.09.18
As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B…
 20 hours ago
04.09.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
T’Challa makes a visit from Wakanda for SNL’s…
 23 hours ago
04.08.18
Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z’s Netflix Interview With…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Photos