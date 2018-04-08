Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just Recovered From The Devonte Hart Crash Site

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Crime scene

Source: Bliznetsov / Getty

Northern California police believe they have found a body that may be one of the three siblings missing from the Devonte Hart car crash. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday (April 10).

According to WCTI, a couple vacationing on the coast spotted a body in the Pacific Ocean near the Hart family crash site Saturday afternoon. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified body appears to be an African-American female, “and that deputies are investigating the possibility that it may be one of the two missing Hart girls.”

They plan on conducting an DNA analysis to determine her identity, but the results could take weeks.

As we’ve previously reported, Devonte gained national attention when he was captured in a viral video of him offering free hugs during a protest in Oregon back in 2014. He and two of his siblings went missing after his parents’ car crashed off a cliff reportedly killing five family members.

Devonte’s body is still missing.

With a vast history of physical and emotional abuse by the hands of the children’s adoptive mothers, Jennifer and Sarah Hart, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has stressed that the accident was most likely intentional.

In an interview with HLN, Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman said, “I’m to the point where I’m no longer calling this an accident. I’m calling it a crime.”

 

 

Just days before the crash, one of Devonte’s neighbors claimed that the young man begged for food, telling them that his mothers were trying to starve him to death.

“They portrayed this happy little family and yet their daughter is telling us please, please, please, begging us not to go back they’re abusing her and then Devonte coming over here and telling us that he’s being starved to death,” Dana Dekald told CBS News.

“I was trying to help them and protect them and this is the result.”

Just tragic.

RELATED NEWS:

Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff

Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A Facebook Argument

Devonte Hart, Boy From Viral Protest Photo, Told Neighbor He Was Being Starved To Death

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

14 photos Launch gallery

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

Continue reading #BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

Jussie Smollett, Kerry Washington, Meek Mill, and many more share their outrage.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 7 hours ago
04.09.18
5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL…
 18 hours ago
04.09.18
As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B…
 20 hours ago
04.09.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
T’Challa makes a visit from Wakanda for SNL’s…
 23 hours ago
04.08.18
Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z’s Netflix Interview With…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Photos