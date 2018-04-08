As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On SNL

The cat’s finally out of the bag!

During her Saturday Night Live performance last night (April 7), Cardi B confirmed those pesky pregnancy rumors by putting her baby bump on full blast.

She made her “silent” announcement while performing “Be Careful,” rocking a custom Christian Siriano fitted white dress on stage.

Later on, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper took to the Gram to explain why she kept her pregnancy such as a well-guarded secret, Madame Noir noted.

“People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing,” she wrote in the now deleted post.

Take a look her much-talked about performance:

Soon after the performance, Offset, her fiancé and baby’s father, tweeted a picture of the couple.

“Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together,” the Migos rapper captioned under the tweet.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

Of course Black Twitter showed all the love to the 25-year-old mom-to-be.

When @iamcardib said “I’m finally free” after her SnL performance (which was amazing), my heart broke, what kind of world are we in that a woman has to hide her pregnancy STILL, why are we still condemning women with children in entertainment. It’s ridiculous. — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) April 8, 2018

A reminder: @iamcardib wrapped that first album hustle and @SerenaWilliams won the Australian Open while pregnant. Weaker sex? Nah. #SNL pic.twitter.com/r1NK2in3l7 — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) April 8, 2018

The way @iamcardib said "I'm finally free" after the SNL performance is one of those raw humanizing moments we need to cherish. Can't even imagine the type of stress she was under while pregnant trying to hide it from the media — Cory Jays 💻 (@CoryTalksTech) April 8, 2018

CARDI B IS PREGNANT 🤰🏻🤪🎉 YES SISSSS !!! — Crissy Huncho 🖤🌷 (@crissydanielle_) April 8, 2018

Between Drake and Cardi B these past couple of days women are gonna be savage af now 😂😂 — ᎶᎥᏞᏞᎬᎽ (@TraeGilley) April 8, 2018

*cardi b reveals pregnancy*

Me: I already knew that

Also me:

#CardiB pic.twitter.com/n5W6vYAqMS — d a u n t e (@issadaunte) April 8, 2018

#cardib is pregnant and this is honestly my reaction 😩 pic.twitter.com/gu0diKpYTE — Kavion. 🍒 (@Levelup_son) April 8, 2018

There’s no news when she is due, but as we previously reported sources close to the star told TMZ that she should give birth sometime in July.

Congrats Cardi B!

