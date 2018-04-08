Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On SNL

The "Invasion Of Privacy" rapper confirmed those pesky pregnancy rumors by putting her baby bump on full blast.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The cat’s finally out of the bag!

During her Saturday Night Live performance last night (April 7), Cardi B confirmed those pesky pregnancy rumors by putting her baby bump on full blast.

She made her “silent” announcement while performing “Be Careful,” rocking a custom Christian Siriano fitted white dress on stage.

Later on, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper took to the Gram to explain why she kept her pregnancy such as a well-guarded secret, Madame Noir noted.

“People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing,” she wrote in the now deleted post.

Take a look her much-talked about performance:

Soon after the performance, Offset, her fiancé and baby’s father, tweeted a picture of the couple.

“Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together,” the Migos rapper captioned under the tweet.

Of course Black Twitter showed all the love to the 25-year-old mom-to-be.

There’s no news when she is due, but as we previously reported sources close to the star told TMZ that she should give birth sometime in July.

Congrats Cardi B!

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Goes Gold In Less Than A Day

Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant, Due In July

Calibash Los Angeles 2018 - Backstage

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

10 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 6 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 7 hours ago
04.09.18
5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL…
 18 hours ago
04.09.18
As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B…
 20 hours ago
04.09.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
T’Challa makes a visit from Wakanda for SNL’s…
 23 hours ago
04.08.18
Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z’s Netflix Interview With…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
Photos