Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL Debut

The "Black Panther" star almost took us out in the "Black Jeopardy" skit.

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Disney / Marvel Studios

It’s no secret that 2018 has definitely been Chadwick Boseman’s year!

And it only keep getting better for the “Black Panther” star as he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday (April 7). That, and he was joined by Cardi B who surprisingly confirmed on stage that she is pregnant.

Oh, what a night!

During his opening monologue, the King of Wakanda joked that SNL waited two months after the history-making film dropped in theaters to ask him to host. But either way, he was happy to be there.

And of course, he killed the rest of the skits! Here’s the best ones from the night:

“Black Jeopardy” with Black Panther

Hands down this has to be one of the best skits I’ve seen on the show in a minute. Boseman brought his King T’Challa character to this skit who had to slowly understand African-American culture. At the end, it’s clear that he gets what it’s like to be us, especially when it comes to white people and their “bland” cooking.

No one at the cookout wants Karen’s potato salad. Not a soul.

“Medical Breakthrough”

“Aidy B & Cardi B”

Cardi is completely unimpressed with this Aidy B character.

And Twitter was here for it all:

And Chadwick, who is so amazing, was super excited to be on the show:

BEAUTIES: What did you think of Chadwick’s performance on SNL?

