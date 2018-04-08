Entertainment News
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi B’s Album

@VibeHi, a proud Hotep with conservative values, sees the good in Cardi’s “ratchet” and “real” energy.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Despite disagreeing with some of her content, a Twiiter user who goes by “Hotep Jesus” was able to get past the “ratchetness” to write an overwhelmingly positive review of Cardi B’s new album, Invasion Of Privacy.

Here’s why he sees Cardi’s presence in pop culture as more positive than negative, even if he doesn’t agree with everything she says and does:

Cardi’s lyrics, although inappropriate, speak confidence to women and young girls. When I watch women recite Cardi lyrics, they look empowered. It reminds me of the Lil’ Kim era.

I’ve seen Cardi endorse indie clothing brands and that’s something I don’t see mainstream artists do often. She seems to be for the people. Most artists get famous and lose themselves. I don’t think that will be the case with Cardi.

Hit the jump to read why he thinks more Hoteps should give Cardi her props for keeping her real energy since day one.

Photos