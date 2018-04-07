Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion Privacy’

Cardi B and her guest stars didn’t hesitate to show respect to the Queen Bey throughout the album.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
cardi b and beyonce | global grind

Source: Getty / iOne Studios

The #Beyhive wasted no time pointing out how much love Cardi B showed for Queen Bey on Invasion Of Privacy.

In the video below, @Bey_Legion cut together the many references to their queen.

Did they miss anything?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion Privacy’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.08.18
Try Not To Vomit When You See The…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Viral Idol: Liquid Jay Returns To End An…
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish…
 18 hours ago
04.08.18
How Many Times Are You Willing To Get…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Is This Real Housewife Of Atlanta Finally Getting…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross,…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their…
 20 hours ago
04.08.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 1 day ago
04.08.18
Photos