Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland And More For “Nice For What” [Video]

Right after Cardi B dropped her gold album, Drake is out there releasing his newest banger, “Nice For What.”

Sampling Lauryn Hill’s classic song “Ex-Factor and adding in some words from Big Freeda, the video is filled with #BlackGirlMagic including stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Zoe Saldana, Letitia Wright, Misty Copeland, Yara Shahidi, Syd and others.

Listen…this is nothing but FIYAH! Take a look:

Even better? Drake enlisted Karena Evans, who is only 22-years-old, to direct the video:

Bravo Karena Evans (who’s only 22!) for such lovely work on the #NiceForWhat video! 💗 pic.twitter.com/ohhNOlRSUG — Taylyn Washington-Harmon ✏️ (@TaylynHarmon) April 7, 2018

And Twitter was here for all of it, especially the message of strong women not having to be nice to folks who are not worth our time:

Check out @Drake’s “Nice For What” video! Starring some real awesome ladies… and yours truly 🤗🤗🤗https://t.co/YoExiFWkOw — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) April 7, 2018

Drake’s “Nice for What” music video was so satisfying and visually stimulating and the entire time I was like “OMG YESSS I LOVE HER!” “WAITTTT I LOVE HER TOO” “AND HER!” I was literally yelling at my screen because I was excited to see these women that I admire be celebrated. — la loba (@vickto_willy) April 7, 2018

Drake: Don't be nice to these n****s Women: pic.twitter.com/0wCziPRL6H — Simply TC (@BienSur_JeTaime) April 7, 2018

Drake again with the bangers 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 7, 2018

Drake does it again man! — Marcus Paige (@marcuspaige5) April 7, 2018

Cardi B drops a banger. Drake drops Nice For What. Women are about to have the greatest summer of all time. — Debonaire Douchebags (@DebonaireDB) April 7, 2018

Of course the song is killing the charts since:

"Nice For What" by @Drake is now the #1 song on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/GJR14zZsP8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 7, 2018

We see you boo!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Drake’s “Nice For What”?

