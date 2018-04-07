Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland And More For “Nice For What” [Video]

The Champagne Papi is back with a serious banger!

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Opens In San Francisco

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Right after Cardi B dropped her gold album, Drake is out there releasing his newest banger, “Nice For What.”

Sampling Lauryn Hill’s classic song “Ex-Factor and adding in some words from Big Freeda, the video is filled with #BlackGirlMagic including stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany HaddishRashida Jones, Issa Rae, Zoe Saldana, Letitia Wright, Misty Copeland, Yara Shahidi, Syd and others.

Listen…this is nothing but FIYAH! Take a look:

Even better? Drake enlisted Karena Evans, who is only 22-years-old, to direct the video:

And Twitter was here for all of it, especially the message of strong women not having to be nice to folks who are not worth our time:

Of course the song is killing the charts since:

We see you boo!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Drake’s “Nice For What”?

RELATED NEWS:

God’s Plan: Drake Spent His Nearly $1 Million Video Budget On The People Of Miami

Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body At One Point

Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish Comedy, ‘Night School’

Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

18 photos Launch gallery

Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

Continue reading Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

The 6 God's lips are always pursed and ready to go.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.08.18
Try Not To Vomit When You See The…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Viral Idol: Liquid Jay Returns To End An…
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish…
 18 hours ago
04.08.18
How Many Times Are You Willing To Get…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Is This Real Housewife Of Atlanta Finally Getting…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross,…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their…
 20 hours ago
04.08.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 1 day ago
04.08.18
Photos