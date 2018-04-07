Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland And More For “Nice For What” [Video]

Right after Cardi B dropped her gold album, Drake is out there releasing his newest banger, “Nice For What.”
Sampling Lauryn Hill’s classic song “Ex-Factor and adding in some words from Big Freeda, the video is filled with #BlackGirlMagic including stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Zoe Saldana, Letitia Wright, Misty Copeland, Yara Shahidi, Syd and others.
Listen…this is nothing but FIYAH! Take a look:
Even better? Drake enlisted Karena Evans, who is only 22-years-old, to direct the video:
And Twitter was here for all of it, especially the message of strong women not having to be nice to folks who are not worth our time:
Of course the song is killing the charts since:
We see you boo!
BEAUTIES: What do you think of Drake’s “Nice For What”?
RELATED NEWS:
God’s Plan: Drake Spent His Nearly $1 Million Video Budget On The People Of Miami
Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body At One Point
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish Comedy, ‘Night School’