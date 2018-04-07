Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are Starring On ‘SNL’ This Week

Leslie Jones is excited, are you?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Luda Birthday Celebration Hosted by Cardi B+Joe Sikora+Lala

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

SNL’s Leslie Jones is pumped to have Billboard-topper Cardi B and Blockbuster star Chadwick Boseman on tonight’s episode.

In one of their promo spots, Jones reprimands T’Chala for not introducing Bartier Cardi with enough enthusiasm.

Watch all of their hilarious ads below and tune in Saturday on NBC.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are Starring On ‘SNL’ This Week

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.08.18
Try Not To Vomit When You See The…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Viral Idol: Liquid Jay Returns To End An…
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish…
 18 hours ago
04.08.18
How Many Times Are You Willing To Get…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Is This Real Housewife Of Atlanta Finally Getting…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross,…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their…
 20 hours ago
04.08.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 1 day ago
04.08.18
Photos