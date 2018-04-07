Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are Starring On ‘SNL’ This Week

SNL’s Leslie Jones is pumped to have Billboard-topper Cardi B and Blockbuster star Chadwick Boseman on tonight’s episode.

In one of their promo spots, Jones reprimands T’Chala for not introducing Bartier Cardi with enough enthusiasm.

Watch all of their hilarious ads below and tune in Saturday on NBC.

April 7th. @chadwickboseman (Hosting) and Cardi B (performing) on SNL pic.twitter.com/CtiFyuNv5z — Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) April 6, 2018

