Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Mayor Aja Brown Announces Pregnancy & Quits Congressional Campaign

What are Mayor Brown's plans for Compton now that she's expecting?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Aja Brown

Source: Keipher McKennie / Getty

Compton Mayor Aja Brown is dropping her bid for a congressional seat to start a family.

Another candidate has dropped out of the race for the House seat in California’s 44th Congressional District.

Mayor Brown shared some incredible news on Thursday, when she revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child. Now that she’s pregnant, Mayor Brown wants to focus on being a mom.

“We are overjoyed at the opportunity to become parents and look forward to starting our family,” Mayor Brown shared in a statement. “To date, one of my highest honors has been dedicating my time and life to serving my community. However, at this point in my life, my family commitments supersede my ability to expand my level of service.”

However, this happy news has affected her decision to run for congressional office. She wrote, “Today, I am announcing that I am withdrawing my candidacy to represent the 44th Congressional District.”

According to The Root, dropping out of the race was her decision. However, it seems she may still remain in office as the Mayor of Compton.

“Moving forward collectively, we will continue to empower, elevate, and advance the City of Comptisand our greater community. The coalitions, partnerships, new investments, and infrastructure development will continue,” Mayor Brown wrote, “and there is more to come.”

This makes her the second candidate to drop out of the race in as many weeks. Last month, Stacey Dash also dropped out of the race to focus on her own family as well.

While neither Stacey nor Mayor Brown are actively running for the congressional seat, their names will still be on the ballot on election day.

RELATED STORIES:

Compton Mayor Aja Brown Considering Congressional Bid Against Stacey Dash

#BlackGirlMagic: Compton’s Youngest Mayor Aja Brown Wins Second Term

LinkMichel’le Spills The Tea & Fills In The Blanks With ‘Surviving Compton’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Mayor Aja Brown Announces Pregnancy & Quits Congressional Campaign

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.08.18
Try Not To Vomit When You See The…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Viral Idol: Liquid Jay Returns To End An…
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish…
 18 hours ago
04.08.18
How Many Times Are You Willing To Get…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Is This Real Housewife Of Atlanta Finally Getting…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross,…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their…
 20 hours ago
04.08.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 1 day ago
04.08.18
Photos