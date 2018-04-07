Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All In Skimpy Bathing Suit

Are we the only ones detecting shade in Tamar's post?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Tamar Braxton has never been shy about her goodies, so she is out here living life and letting it all hang out.

Can you say “snatched”?!

Despite her latest bought of familial drama, Tamar welcomed the sun with a smile and a skimpy bathing suit this week.

Tamar shared a shot of herself lounging by somebodies pool in a shimmery red one-piece, letting her 2.9 followers her best profile. She topped it off with a floppy hat and huge sunglasses to shield her visage from UV rays.

It was also the perfect ensemble to deliver a slightly petty message. Although Tamar swears she didn’t use a filter, we’re still picking up on some shade in this post because she definitely had a message for someone.

“What is there to not love about a filter free life #flaws&All,” she wrote. “I stalk CHECKS not CHICKS!! #takeitorleaveit #utakeittho.”

We don’t know exactly who the message was intended for, but this could be linked to rumors that her estranged husband Vincent Herbert got another woman pregnant.

RELATED STORIES:

Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off Toni’s Tour?

Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin Fetish’

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All In Skimpy Bathing Suit

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.08.18
Try Not To Vomit When You See The…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Viral Idol: Liquid Jay Returns To End An…
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish…
 18 hours ago
04.08.18
How Many Times Are You Willing To Get…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Is This Real Housewife Of Atlanta Finally Getting…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross,…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their…
 20 hours ago
04.08.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 1 day ago
04.08.18
Photos