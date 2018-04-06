Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Confidence Is Key: La’Britney Swears By These 3 Rules To Boost Your Self-Esteem

Not feeling your best? Detroit's finest has a message for you.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Detroit Singer La'Britney

Source: Courtesy of Elixir Media Group

If it wasn’t explicitly clear from part 1 of our chat, Detroit singer La’Britney was a beautiful soul to talk to—confident, motivated, and all-around real about who she is and what she’s been through. So, for part 2 of our interview I called on LaNation’s more than capable leader to talk to the women tuning in. I asked “For those women who want to have more self-esteem, more confidence…they want to be a bad b*tch like you, can you give them some tips on how to get that process going?”

Here’s what La’Britney had to say.

1. You have to believe in yourself.

Wear #Spanishfly make bands @callherspanishfly #HappyBirthday

A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

2. You have to be yourself.

“Don’t change for nobody—you have. to. be. yourself. It’s the easiest to be you because to try to be like someone else, well, that means you have to try to be like someone else,” she elaborates.

3. Go for EVERYTHING that you want.

To that, she adds: “I think as women, especially Black women coming from a city like Detroit, we have a lot of odds against us. A lot of opportunities aren’t brought to our city….so a lot of times people here, they’ll just settle. They live what the people around them consider to be a normal life. People look at me crazy for the things that I do. I’m a mother—I became a mom when I was 14 years old. To quit jobs and to quit school to literally chase a dream, this sh*t is one in a million. It’s very rare, coming from where I’m from, that people accomplish some of the things that I have accomplished. So, you really gotta believe in yourself. You gotta be for yourself and you gotta go. for. that. sh*t. That’s a bad b*tch right there. You feel me?”

Wear #Spanishfly Make Bands @callherspanishfly #HappyBirthday 📸 @tiffanyjewels

A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

You heard her ladies. Be sure to watch La’Britney’s visual for “Actin Funny” featuring Kash Doll below. And, don’t take that sound advice on how to become a better version of yourself lightly.

2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Answer Me This: Since When Is Diggy Simmons A Grown Ass Man?

13 photos Launch gallery

Answer Me This: Since When Is Diggy Simmons A Grown Ass Man?

Continue reading Answer Me This: Since When Is Diggy Simmons A Grown Ass Man?

Answer Me This: Since When Is Diggy Simmons A Grown Ass Man?

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.08.18
Try Not To Vomit When You See The…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Viral Idol: Liquid Jay Returns To End An…
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish…
 18 hours ago
04.08.18
How Many Times Are You Willing To Get…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Is This Real Housewife Of Atlanta Finally Getting…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross,…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their…
 20 hours ago
04.08.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 1 day ago
04.08.18
Photos