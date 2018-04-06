Entertainment News
Flashback Footage: There Was Actually A Time When Female Rappers Got Along

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

For the one-hundredth and fifty billionth time this year, Cardi B had to address whether or not there’s beef between her and her femcee predecessor Nicki Minaj. During a recent interview with Beats 1, Bardi revealed to host Ebro Darden:

Even though her response about her and Nicki not filming their  “Motorsport” scene together is hella unconvincing, we’ll give Bardi a pass, since it’s her day.

Don’t you just miss the days when female hip hop was about supporting the next woman coming in instead of being shade n’ full:

We may not be at that point right now, but at last the genre is still alive and well with Cardi and Barbie both curving separate lanes. Even The Game can attest to that:

 

There was a golden time, back in the late 80’s and early 90’s when stars like Lil Kim and Missy Elliott  would actually enjoy spending time together with no diva-ness involved. Like in this epic clip from behind the scenes of Kim’s video “No Matter What They Say” in 2000. We see you too, MJB:

Let’s not forget when Queen Latifah, YoYo and MC Lyte hopped on Brandy‘s  “I Wanna Be Down” remix and bodied it together.

And judging by this video of Remy Ma bringing out Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, Young M.A, Cardi B and more at Summer Jam last year, it seems there’s only one rap queen that isn’t getting along well with the rest.

 

Until we figure out what’s really good with the leading ladies in the game, we’ll just have to keep replaying the only song and video to highlight all the ladies in hip hop of that time:  “Ladies Night (Not Tonight Remix).”

21 years later and that video still goes! Let’s hope we get a newer version featuring today’s femcees, before it’s too late.

via GIPHY

Photos