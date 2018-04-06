Entertainment News
Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z's Netflix Interview With David Letterman

From the bodega owner who introduced him to crack as a teen, to the steps he took to repair his marriage as an adult, Dave gets some exclusive words from Hov.

At multiple points in their new interview on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, JAY-Z and David Letterman agreed that they are basically twins.

Sure, Dave’s face is covered by a thick white beard, while Jay refers to his baby fro as the “beard on his head.” And of course, young Dave hustled via a paper route as a young man, while a teen-aged Shawn Carter was bringing back $2,000 a day from selling drugs in New Jersey. But still, both men were able to build a great discussion around their common grounds of creativity, parenthood and marriage.

Stans might be bored by some of Letterman’s elementary questions about Jay’s childhood, Hip Hop culture and “The N-word,” but when both men reflect on how their infidelities almost cost them their families, the world gets to heard from a side of Jigga that few knew existed, pre-4:44.

“I’m not the worst of what I’ve done,” said Hov during his open introspection.

Flip trough for five more moments that made Jay and Dave’s talk a must-stream.

Photos