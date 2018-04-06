Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z’s Netflix Interview With David Letterman

At multiple points in their new interview on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, JAY-Z and David Letterman agreed that they are basically twins.

Sure, Dave’s face is covered by a thick white beard, while Jay refers to his baby fro as the “beard on his head.” And of course, young Dave hustled via a paper route as a young man, while a teen-aged Shawn Carter was bringing back $2,000 a day from selling drugs in New Jersey. But still, both men were able to build a great discussion around their common grounds of creativity, parenthood and marriage.

Stans might be bored by some of Letterman’s elementary questions about Jay’s childhood, Hip Hop culture and “The N-word,” but when both men reflect on how their infidelities almost cost them their families, the world gets to heard from a side of Jigga that few knew existed, pre-4:44.

“I’m not the worst of what I’ve done,” said Hov during his open introspection.

Flip trough for five more moments that made Jay and Dave’s talk a must-stream.

