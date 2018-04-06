Bernie Sanders’ White Spokesperson Says Bakari Sellers Is Creating ‘Racial Division’

Sanders critiqued Obama and it didn't go over well.

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bernie Sanders decided to use his time to attack former President Barack Obama, saying, “The business model, if you like, of the Democratic Party for the last 15 years or so has been a failure. People sometimes don’t see that because there was a charismatic individual named Barack Obama. He was obviously an extraordinary candidate, brilliant guy.” Sanders was speaking in Jackson, Mississippi, commemorating the 50th anniversary.

Because Sanders is not above critique, Bakari Sellers, who represented South Carolina’s 90th district in the lower house of the state legislature from 2006 to 2014, responded on Twitter, see below:

According to BuzzFeed, Sellers also said to “dismiss with utter arrogance and lack of self-awareness the first African African president is just the height and epitome of arrogance and lack of self-awareness.”

Bernie Sanders has been dismissive of Obama for years. He endorsed and wrote a forward for the 2016 book by Bill Press titled Buyer’s Remorse: How Obama Let Progressives Down, he slammed Obama for speaking at Wall Street — dismissing that Obama created countless reforms on Wall Street — and has repeatedly questioned Obama’s leadership. Even Hillary Clinton said in February 2016, “The kind of criticism that we’ve heard from Senator Sanders about our president, I expect from Republicans. I do not expect from someone running for the Democratic nomination to succeed President Obama.” Sellers’ critique was fair.

However, Jason Weaver, Sanders’ spokesperson responded to Sellers in BuzzFeed, accusing him of trying to  sow “racial division” by “deliberately misinterpreting” the senator’s remarks. Sellers responded with, “My father was shot because of racial [division].” His father was shot during the Orangeburg Massacre in 1968. “[Weaver] should find another line of attack, because I will not dignify that.”

Sounds like Sanders and his team need to have several seats.

