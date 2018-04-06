Black Mother Outraged That Her Son Was Being Taught About White Privilege In School

News One
Black Mother Outraged That Her Son Was Being Taught About White Privilege In School

Is eight years old too young to learn about racism?

Some parents may believe that it is never too early to teach your children about racism, considering what is in media or even on the streets. However, for Amber Pabon she believes it is too soon for her son. The mother was shocked when her eight-year-old, who attends Hunter Magnet Elementary School in Raleigh, North Carolina, came home from school with a  two-sided sheet about  white privilege.

ABC11 reports, “On one side, it discusses white representation in government, the military, media, and education. On the other, it lists examples of white privilege in society.” See below:

The mother said, “I think the message itself is inappropriate because yes there is racism out here, and they need to learn about it. But let the parents do that. Because like I said, if she’s teaching him the way she knows, it could be completely different from the way I know. And me being part of the Black community, I know different from how the white community sees it.” She also added, “He’s 8 years old. What does he need to know about racism or white privilege?” She claimed her son asked if white people “are better” than him.

A note at the top of the sheet says it is a initiative led by the school’s PTA Advocacy Team “focusing on generating awareness and empathy to create a safe and equitable Hunter Community.” Pabon said “white privilege” was being taught in the classroom, but  according to a district spokesperson, the info is not part of the school’s curriculum, and the sheets are handled by the school’s PTA. Reportedly, the PTA claims “it has received overwhelmingly positive feedback.”

Considering the times we are in right now, learning about racism at a young age may not be a bad idea. America’s education system does not teach us how race functions and controls our society from politics to media.

 

