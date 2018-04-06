Entertainment News
Jay-Z Reveals “The Most Beautiful Thing” Blue Ivy Ever Said To Him

Jay was shocked at the emotional intelligence of his young daughter.

Rapper Jay-Z has come along way– from street hustler life in Brooklyn to rap genius to husband to cuddly dad? Yep, this father of three has such a soft spot for his kids.

Jay opened up to David Letterman on his Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” about the ‘most beautiful thing’ his 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy ever told him.

“I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” he recalled to Letterman. Jay and Blue were making their way to school when the 6-year-old decided to tell her father how she felt. “I just hear a little voice [say], ‘Dad, I didn’t like the way you told me to get in the car the way you told me,’—she’s six—’It hurt my feelings.’”

Blue, such an emotionally self aware child.

Watch the clip below:

