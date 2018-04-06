One of the brightest voices on today’s gospel music scene belongs to the dynamic rising star, Ruth La’Ontra. The 25-year old vocal powerhouse is among a cool clique of young female singers such as Tasha Cobbs, Jekalyn Carr and Briana Babineaux who are collectively flexing their girl power muscle and making room for themselves at gospel music’s male-dominated welcome table. After making a big splash with her debut album in 2013, La’Ontra is back with her highly-anticipated sophomore project, I Got You (ALJR Music Group/Tyscot), which was produced by Grammy® Award nominee, Anthony Brown, and his collaborator, Justin Savage.

The uplifting and inspiring Top Ten cut “Kingdom” is the first radio single from the new Top Ten best-selling album and it’s gaining La’Ontra high praise. “Ruth La’Ontra is amazing,” says Jerry Smith, Inspirational Programming Content Director and Program Director for WNNL 103.9 FM The Light in Raleigh, North Carolina. “We love her new single. The song is upbeat, inspiring and uplifting, a perfect song to kick off the summer. Ruth is certainly a member of the new generation of gospel superstars.”

The Pinehurst, NC native has been singing in church all of her life. She released her first album, So Good (ALJR Music Group/Tyscot Records), in the fall of 2013. The set peaked in the Billboard Top 20 Gospel Albums sales chart off of the strength of the radio hit, “Count It All Joy,” a rousing praise song. “Count It All Joy’ is a flashback to when songs had substance,” says Torrez Harris, Program Director for WHLH-FM in Jackson, MS. One of the songs from the set, “I’m In Love With A Man,” a love song to God, was featured in the motion picture, “Iniquity.” The album won La’Ontra two Stellar Gospel Music Award nominations in the categories New Artist of the Year and Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year in 2015.

“I literally sing every day of my life,” the bubbly songstress declares. “If I’m not on somebody’s stage singing then I’m at home singing. “ As a kid, her older siblings complained that she sang too much. “They’d always say `can you shut up,’” she laughs. “But, now they see that God was preparing me for this moment and they are proud of me.”

