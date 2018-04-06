Entertainment News
Watch: Serayah’s ‘Going Through The Motions’ In This Mesmerizing New Music Video

Issa slay.

Foxy NC Staff
Serayah is really coming into her own as an artist.

Taking a cue from Rihanna, the good girl quite literally threatens to go bad in a new video she just dropped for her song “GTTM (Going Through The Motions)”. It’s a beautiful visual and a mesmerizing take on a topic many of us know all too well. Press play and watch the Empire star shine despite her boyfriend troubles.

