Hateration & Holleration: Fox News Anchors Exposed Their Racist Behinds By Shading A Black Student On National TV

Hating on a kid going to college is pure jealousy — but being a predominately White news channel hating on a young Black boy who got accepted into 20 universities is caucasity at it’s finest.

We were all overjoyed to see the acceptance video of Texas senior, Michael Brown, who received a full ride to all 20 colleges he applied to.

But white folks were secretly bringing hateration in the dancery. Fox 5 News in D.C. covered the story and slammed Brown’s video for being too “obnoxious”.

Dang, even Black excellence isn’t good enough for these folks. Of course they denied that their comments had anything to do with race:

But folks aren’t trying to hear that same ol’ narrative again:

How about we celebrate this young man’s achievements instead of spewing racist venom on greatness. Besides, being green with envy isn’t a good look on anyone.

Do better Wypipo.

Photos