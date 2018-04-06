Entertainment News
This Video Pretty Much Proves Cardi B Is Pregnant With Offset’s Child

Unless she's playing a wicked trick...

C’mon Cardi, there’s no way you ain’t pregnant.

Pictures of Cardi B hiding what looks like a baby bump, as she arrived to her Invasion of Privacy album release party in NYC, have surfaced online and now there’s also a video that’s raising eyebrows. Watch the clip up top, courtesy of Fameolous, and tell us if you think Cardi’s carrying Offset‘s bigheaded bundle of joy in that belly of hers.

