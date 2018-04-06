Local
Home > Local

Northern Counties Could See Snow Saturday Night

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Abstract design of white powder cloud against dark background

Source: Getty

 

Get ready for Saturday as a cold front and storm system moves in.  Saturday morning’s temperatures will start on the mild side as the rain begins to fall the temperatures will drop and so will the storm line from Virginia.

By 5 p.m., the line where the rain changes over to snow could breach Orange and Durham counties.

WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner says, “It’s possible that we would have some light accumulations on grassy surfaces, especially the farther north you go,”…. “I don’t expect anything to stick to the roads, it shouldn’t be a real problem.”

Read more at WRAL.com

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Northern Counties Could See Snow Saturday Night

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.08.18
Try Not To Vomit When You See The…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
This ‘Hotep’ Reviewer Can’t Even Front On Cardi…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Here Are All The Beyoncé Shoutouts On ‘Invasion…
 14 hours ago
04.08.18
Viral Idol: Liquid Jay Returns To End An…
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish…
 18 hours ago
04.08.18
How Many Times Are You Willing To Get…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Is This Real Housewife Of Atlanta Finally Getting…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
Drake Brings Out Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross,…
 19 hours ago
04.08.18
The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their…
 20 hours ago
04.08.18
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 1 day ago
04.08.18
Photos