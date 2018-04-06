Morning Minute: The Only Thing Trump Will Protect

4/6/18- While boarding Air Force one Donald Trump broke his silence about Stormy Daniels saying he didn’t know about the money his lawyer gave Daniels or where it came from. Interesting how forthcoming he is when it comes to saving himself.

