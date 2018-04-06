TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: The Only Thing Trump Will Protect

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

4/6/18- While boarding Air Force one Donald Trump broke his silence about Stormy Daniels saying he didn’t know about the money his lawyer gave Daniels or where it came from. Interesting how forthcoming he is when it comes to saving himself.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: The Only Thing Trump Will Protect

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prince AKA: The Artist Performs At Lakewood Amphitheater
A Woman Painted A Prince Mural And You…
 2 hours ago
04.06.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-BLACKPANTHER
Video:’Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman To Host ‘SNL’…
 3 hours ago
04.06.18
Education Through Music-Los Angeles' 10th Anniversary Benefit Gala - Arrivals
En Vogue Was On “Wendy” Yesterday…Talked About Former…
 5 hours ago
04.06.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 7 hours ago
04.06.18
Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Under Fire For Using…
 18 hours ago
04.06.18
No Ma’am! Comedian Gary Owen Gets His Wife…
 18 hours ago
04.06.18
Sooo This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In…
 21 hours ago
04.06.18
Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?
 22 hours ago
04.06.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 22 hours ago
04.05.18
Keep It Simple: Marc Jacobs Proposed To His…
 22 hours ago
04.06.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Lawsuit Over Their Tupac…
 23 hours ago
04.06.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 23 hours ago
04.06.18
Shining In The Afterlife: This Guy’s Blinged-Out Funeral…
 24 hours ago
04.05.18
Photos