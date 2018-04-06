TJMS
The Bamma Of The Week: Baltimore Ravens

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
4/6/18- Huggy Lowdown elects the Baltimore Ravens as the Bamma of The Week for bringing Robert Griffin III on their team instead of Colin Kaepernick. Griffin hasn’t a had a good season since his rookie one and Kaepernick is in the best shape of his life!

Photos