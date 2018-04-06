The Bamma Of The Week: Baltimore Ravens

4/6/18- Huggy Lowdown elects the Baltimore Ravens as the Bamma of The Week for bringing Robert Griffin III on their team instead of Colin Kaepernick. Griffin hasn’t a had a good season since his rookie one and Kaepernick is in the best shape of his life!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: