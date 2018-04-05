Entertainment News
Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?

Foxy NC Staff
It doesn’t seem like the yodeling Walmart kid is going anywhere any time soon. First the video got an EDM remix and now everyone is trying to recreate his vial video. Three of our favorite online comedians, LaLaSizaHands89, Sul and Jay Versace, have taken on the task of making their own videos.

 

LaLaSizaHands89

 

Just Sul

 

Jay Versace

Who is your favorite?

