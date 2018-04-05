Entertainment News
Sooo This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In Her Trader Joe’s Kale Bag…

No words.

Young Woman Holding Mobile Phone While Standing Against Blue Wall

Source: Michael Heim / EyeEm / Getty

So Grace Goldstein went to a Trader Joe’s in Washington D.C.

Grace Goldstein got a bag of kale.

Grace Goldstein got back home to unload said kale from her grocery bags.

Grace Goldstein got a closer look at her kale and found this…

A quick zoom in, just in case you missed it.

 

 

Grace told People that once she discovered the dead lizard in her kale, her reaction was “back and forth between denial and horror, which amounted to a lot of asking my boyfriend to see the bag of kale and identify the lizard and shrieking and pushing it away and refusing to go near it…and then asking to see it again.”

 

Grace has already reached out to Trader Joe’s corporate and they said they are investigating the situation further. “We are committed to providing customers with great products of the highest quality and are currently working with our vendor to look into and address the matter,” they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, when asked if she would ever eat kale again, Grace replied, “I’m really into spinach now.”

We feel you Grace.

