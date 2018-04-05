Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction

Odom is also hoping marijuana will be a profitable new business venture.

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

Years of struggling with substance abuse and multiple rehab stays have plagued former NBA star Lamar Odom for years. However, lately he appears to be on a consistent road to recovery for his crack addiction, and he gives the credit to another drug—marijuana.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, Lamar Odom gets candid about his intense struggles with crack cocaine addiction and surprisingly gives the credit to his last successful rehab stint to smoking marijuana while getting clean. He also opens up about his hopes to venture into the medical marijuana business to help others with health and wellness issues.

Via PEOPLE:

Lamar Odom has a new business venture. The former NBA star, who has battled a crack cocaine addiction, is investing in the marijuana business, he revealed in a new interview.

Odom, 38, said he found that marijuana was helpful in his treatment and recovery for substance abuse. “While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” he said. “Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born.” “It’s a perfect time to offer these cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am,” he added.

Odom is expected to launch the line later this year in California. According to The Blast, Rich Soil Organics will cultivate “organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis,” and plan to roll out a line of products including flowers, concentrates, extracts and other CBD/THC infusions.

After his almost-fatal overdose while at a Nevada brothel back in 2015, Odom has strived to stay clean. While there have been public slip-ups since then, most notably him collapsing in a nightclub and photographed drinking, he has appeared to remain free of crack cocaine.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter

REPORT: Body Of Missing CDC Employee Found In Chattahoochee River

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 12 mins ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 40 mins ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 hour ago
04.05.18
Shining In The Afterlife: This Guy’s Blinged-Out Funeral…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Video Proof That Even In 2018, Parents Just…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Ladies, Would You Appreciate It If Bae Had…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Watch: Kevin Hart And Leslie Jones Spend A…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Black Panther 2
“Black Panther” Will Be The First Movie Released…
 7 hours ago
04.05.18
The Feels: 10 Year Olds Respond To Heartbreak…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
DMology: Majah Hype, Joyelle Johnson, & More Give…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
Photos