Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Kevin Hart And Leslie Jones Spend A Day Getting Fit At The Ranch

This is an interesting way to get some exercise...

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LII - NFL Honors

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Kevin Hart‘s series What The Fit is taking over Youtube, and this week’s episode with Leslie Jones is even funnier than the last.

After shopping for the perfect outfit for the occasion, Hart takes Leslie to the Gibson Ranch for some rodeo-style exercise. There, the hilarious duo wash and brush horses, attempt to lasso a plastic bull, and Kevin gets dragged by one attached to a tractor. The whole episode is outrageous and provides endless laughs at both Leslie and Kevin’s expense.

YouTube original series ‘Kevin Hart: What The Fit’ is available on the Laugh Out Loud’s YouTube channel. You can watch the most recent episode below.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Kevin Hart And Leslie Jones Spend A Day Getting Fit At The Ranch

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 13 mins ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 40 mins ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 hour ago
04.05.18
Shining In The Afterlife: This Guy’s Blinged-Out Funeral…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Video Proof That Even In 2018, Parents Just…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Ladies, Would You Appreciate It If Bae Had…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Watch: Kevin Hart And Leslie Jones Spend A…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Black Panther 2
“Black Panther” Will Be The First Movie Released…
 7 hours ago
04.05.18
The Feels: 10 Year Olds Respond To Heartbreak…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
DMology: Majah Hype, Joyelle Johnson, & More Give…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
Photos