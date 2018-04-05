Watch: Kevin Hart And Leslie Jones Spend A Day Getting Fit At The Ranch

1 reads Leave a comment
Kevin Hart‘s series What The Fit is taking over Youtube, and this week’s episode with Leslie Jones is even funnier than the last.
After shopping for the perfect outfit for the occasion, Hart takes Leslie to the Gibson Ranch for some rodeo-style exercise. There, the hilarious duo wash and brush horses, attempt to lasso a plastic bull, and Kevin gets dragged by one attached to a tractor. The whole episode is outrageous and provides endless laughs at both Leslie and Kevin’s expense.
YouTube original series ‘Kevin Hart: What The Fit’ is available on the Laugh Out Loud’s YouTube channel. You can watch the most recent episode below.
