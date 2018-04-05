Local
Home > Local

Scrap Metal Fire Reported In Downtown Durham

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Flames of intense house fire

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

Thursday Morning heavy smoke filled the sky in downtown Durham. A fire at a scrap metal recycling center was the reason for the heavy smoke. At about 10:45 a.m. a fire broke out at Fortress Metals Durham Inc. on South Holman Street.

When Firefighters arrived on the scene they found a fire that involved numerous vehicles and a pile of debris with motors, plastic and cardboard stacked on tope of each other.

Read more in the link below.

Source abc11.com

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Scrap Metal Fire Reported In Downtown Durham

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.06.18
Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Under Fire For Using…
 13 hours ago
04.06.18
No Ma’am! Comedian Gary Owen Gets His Wife…
 13 hours ago
04.06.18
Sooo This Woman Found A Dead Lizard In…
 16 hours ago
04.06.18
Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?
 17 hours ago
04.06.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Keep It Simple: Marc Jacobs Proposed To His…
 17 hours ago
04.06.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Lawsuit Over Their Tupac…
 17 hours ago
04.06.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 18 hours ago
04.06.18
Shining In The Afterlife: This Guy’s Blinged-Out Funeral…
 19 hours ago
04.05.18
Video Proof That Even In 2018, Parents Just…
 19 hours ago
04.05.18
Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us…
 19 hours ago
04.05.18
Ladies, Would You Appreciate It If Bae Had…
 19 hours ago
04.05.18
Photos