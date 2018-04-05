Lifestyle
LET'S MAKEUP: Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her First Makeup Line Ever With Inglot Cosmetics

Foxy NC Staff
Jennifer Lopez fans and makeup lovers alike, get ready to achieve that J. Lo glow with limited edition makeup coming out from Inglot Cosmetics and the superstar.

The 70 (!!!) piece collection will feature everything from lipsticks, mascaras, faux eyelashes, eyeshadows, powders, blush, bronzers, and highlighters. Pretty much everything you need to have a beat face just like the Bronx beauty. Insiders revealed there are lots of nude and gold shimmer in the line. The makeup was either handpicked or created by the star and have some cute and clever names like “Boogie Down Bronze” for one of her anticipated bronzers and “Livin’ The Highlight,” for her highlighters.

Jenny from the block is giving us what we want with the Freedom System. This customizable palette will allow makeup lovers to customize the shades they want from the collection. Inglot revealed there are over 300,000 combinations. Whoaaa, let’s go, beauty girls! Lopez says, “What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette – which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need. Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want!” I think she answered every beauty lovers (and their makeup kits) prayers. No more holding on to palettes where one or two colors remain unused just because you wanted the others. We.can.have.it.all…in makeup at least.

This is Jennifer Lopez’s first makeup collection and she told WWD that, “a makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin.” Lopez is a power brand, with her perfume business spanning over 24 fragrances and two decades making over $2B in sales. Her net worth is approximately $380M and a majority of her money isn’t made from her singing.

Inglot is known for being an affordable brand and prices will range from $8.50 to $49.00. Her collection will be available online at Inglot, JenniferLopezInglot.com and in select Inglot and Macy’s stores.

