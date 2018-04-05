Entertainment News
DMology: Majah Hype, Joyelle Johnson, & More Give Up The Dirt On Their DMs

Ready to laugh?

For our next episode of DMology, Joyelle Johnson, Majah Hype and a couple other hilarious comedians delve into what’s been going down in their DMs. If you think suspect pictures and random messages are only sent on sites like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat, think again because apparently, LinkedIn is pretty sus too.

