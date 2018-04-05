Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light Skinned Acting Lion You’ll Ever Lay Eyes On

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Portrait Of Lion Standing In Forest

Source: Eakachai Leesin / EyeEm / Getty

The light skin vs. dark skin jokes are totally played out — unless you’re referring to an animal or other non-Black human thing.

When you think King of the jungle, you for sure think Darkskin lion with a powerful roar. Well, we’ve found the most light skinned acting lion ever and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day.

Hilarious! This lion has way more Mufasa tendencies than scar.

 

Now we want to watch Lion King all of a sudden. Happy Thursday.

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light Skinned Acting Lion You’ll Ever Lay Eyes On

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 13 mins ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 41 mins ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 hour ago
04.05.18
Shining In The Afterlife: This Guy’s Blinged-Out Funeral…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Video Proof That Even In 2018, Parents Just…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Ladies, Would You Appreciate It If Bae Had…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Watch: Kevin Hart And Leslie Jones Spend A…
 2 hours ago
04.05.18
Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Black Panther 2
“Black Panther” Will Be The First Movie Released…
 7 hours ago
04.05.18
The Feels: 10 Year Olds Respond To Heartbreak…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
DMology: Majah Hype, Joyelle Johnson, & More Give…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
Photos