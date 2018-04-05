The Feels: 10 Year Olds Respond To Heartbreak The Same Way We Do

1 reads Leave a comment
There’s no worse feeling than experiencing your first heartbreak. It’s a debilitating feeling that leaves you physically weak and depressed for at least a few days. All you want to do is drown yourself in throwback R&B while eating fattening comfort foods to take away the pain.
Take comfort in knowing you’re not the only person that has to go through this pain. In fact, it looks like 10-year-olds are experiencing heartbreak as well.
Watch this video as an older brother taunts his younger brother who is going through his first break up.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours