Top Of The Morning: Kym Had A Strange Visitor At Her Gate?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/5/18- As Sybil would say Happy Friday’s Eve family! Kym had a strange woman in front of her house looking for a friend who used to live in her house. Kym ends up going on an interesting adventure with this woman.

