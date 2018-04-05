Entertainment News
#WakandaForever: Chadwick Boseman Does Not Have Any Vibranium In New SNL Teaser

We wish Vibranium was real, too.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman has to set a few people straight in the teaser for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The next episode of SNL is not to be missed because Chadwick will be hosting the show, and Cardi B will keep the party going as the musical guest! With the fantastic success of Black Panther, you know the bits will practically write themselves.

Unfortunately, it looks like a few of the cast members are having some trouble separating fact from fiction as they try to swindle Chadwick out of some Vibranium. The problem? Vibranium doesn’t actually exist.

We can totally understand wishing that Wakanda and all of its wonders were real, but these shenanigans have got to be getting pretty old for Chadwick.

See if they ever find the keys to the studio when Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

Photos