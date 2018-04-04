This Phone Scammer Pretending To Be The IRS Tried The Wroooong Woman

#2012vs2018 I feel like VERY little has changed pic.twitter.com/691VH52vag — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) March 20, 2018

When a scammer called and pretended to be the IRS, @twittysuch had time. She couldn’t release a recording of the call, but she did share a transcript and after reading it, we think you’ll agree she’s an American hero.

It finally happened. I finally got a call from a scammer claiming to be the IRS and I could finally pull all of the tax law and privacy law I know out of my brain. This is a good day. This is MY day, people. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Would anyone be interested in a summarized transcript because I recorded the call (I won't release the recorded call because I don't have the consent of who called me) but I can release a transcript? — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Some notes, though: I understand and respect that telemarketers (that's what they are) are just trying to do their jobs. We all have bills to pay. But the IRS phone scam is actually illegal and using threats of police violence or physical violence via the phone is illegal. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

OK, here we go…

THREAD — SUMMARIZED TRANSCRIPT

-I receive a phone call from someone with a Maryland phone number, they identify themselves as being from the IRS and that I have "defaulted" on my tax payments for 2017. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Considering that uh…tax day isn't even here yet and I know the IRS will never call you, I decided to put it on speaker phone and fire up Ye Olde Audacity to entertain myself while I wait for my morning tea to steep. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Me: I defaulted on my tax payments? That sounds serious. Why wasn't I ever sent a bill?

Person: You can take care of it over the phone with me. We take most major credit cards and prepaid Visa gift cards

Me: I'm gonna stop you right there. I want to know why I wasn't sent a bill. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Person: We send several bills, you ignored them.

Me: Did I? I think I would have remembered getting a bill from the IRS.

Person: You chose to ignore them.

Me: No, I don't think I'd ignore a CP523. It's a pretty distinct looking envelope. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Person: No, we sent you a bill and–

Me: It's called a CP523.

Person: What.

Me: The IRS doesn't send "bills". They're not Comcast. They send a CP523. I DID throw away a coupon for one of those Casper mattresses. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Person: Ma'am, if you don't take this seriously, we can send the police–

Me: No, you can't.

Person: I WILL SEND THE POLICE.

Me: Ok, send them. I'll be waiting.

Person: -silence-

Me: I hear sirens, is that them? (I live next to a fire station) Is that….the police? — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

(aside: I'm trying my absolute best not to LOSE IT at this point because this is HILARIOUS) — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

Person: -silence-

Me: Do y'all take PayPal?

Person: No.

Me: What about bitcoin?

Person: We can take–

Me: You're committing a federal crime. Did you know that? Did you know you're breaking the law and you're not very good at it?

Person: *hangs up* –END THREAD– — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

An Aside: I'm currently trying to figure out how to make the "I WILL SEND THE POLICE" my ringtone. — Let's Make a Ha-Deel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

And that’s how you handle that.