Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Phone Scammer Pretending To Be The IRS Tried The Wroooong Woman

Not cool, buddy.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

When a scammer called and pretended to be the IRS, @twittysuch had time. She couldn’t release a recording of the call, but she did share a transcript and after reading it, we think you’ll agree she’s an American hero.

OK, here we go…

And that’s how you handle that.

Emily B. at A Night In The 90's: Fabolous'

Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.'s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family

22 photos Launch gallery

Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.'s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family

Continue reading Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.’s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family

Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.'s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
04.05.18
Stevie Wonder at Pepsi Center
Stevie Wonder Joins Twitter With Powerful Tweet: Video…
 1 hour ago
04.05.18
REPORT: Kenya Barris Considers Leaving ABC
 10 hours ago
04.05.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie’s Health Takes A Plunge
 10 hours ago
04.05.18
LeBron James Lines Up And Fades Alabama Football…
 12 hours ago
04.05.18
Viola Davis Scares Would-Be Burglars Away From Her…
 12 hours ago
04.05.18
#WakandaForever: Chadwick Boseman Does Not Have Any Vibranium…
 13 hours ago
04.05.18
Mammary Munching Madness : Azealia Banks Pleads Guilty…
 13 hours ago
04.05.18
How Many Of These Unwritten Black People Rules…
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
This Phone Scammer Pretending To Be The IRS…
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
Your Black Card Might Be Suspended If You…
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Bruh: New Book ‘Does It Fart?’ Finally Answers…
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
How To Find ‘The Man God Has For…
 18 hours ago
04.05.18
Nigeria Just Gave Wakanda The Nollywood Remix We…
 18 hours ago
04.05.18
Photos