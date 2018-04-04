Issa Work Of Art: 5 Google Doodles Celebrating Black Folks

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Issa Work Of Art: 5 Google Doodles Celebrating Black Folks

Dr. Maya Angelou was honored on her birthday, April 4.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Google has frequently celebrated gifted, accomplished and influential African Americans with its talked-about doodles.

Artists and celebrities have lent their talents and voices to make the doodles into special projects celebrating those who have made history, fought for people’s civil rights and impacted the globe. Let’s take a look at a few of the amazing Black folks that have been honored with Google Doodles:

Dr. Maya Angelou

Google celebrated Angelou on what would have been her 90th birthday on April 4. The company’s video doodle used her legendary poem, Still I Rise, featuring her voice and the words of others who have been inspired by her. Oprah, Alicia Keys, Laverne Cox and more famous figures lent their voice to the project.

Carter G. Woodson

For Black History Month in February, a doodle was created for Woodson, considered the “father of Black History.” Virginia-based illustrator Shannon Wright sketched the doodle, which was developed in collaboration with the Black Googlers Network

Chinua Achebe

The legendary Nigerian novelist got a doodle on what would have been his 87th birthday on November 16, 2017. The influence of Achebe on modern African literature is nothing short of remarkable, several folks said on social media.

Josephine Baker

Google commemorated Baker with a slideshow on what would have been her 111th birthday on June 3, 2017. They celebrated her as a performer and as an activist.

Enoch Sontonga

Google shined a light on the choirmaster, poet and composer who wrote the first version of Africa’s democratic national anthem, “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” (“God Bless Africa”) in 1897. The doodle, released on April 27, 2017, also celebrated Freedom Day, the date that South Africans commemorate in memory of the first post-apartheid elections held on that date in 1994.

SEE ALSO:

Devonte Hart And His Siblings Removed From Public School The Day After Mother’s Child Abuse Conviction

North Carolina Cop Kills 60-Year-Old Black Man Within Minutes After A Traffic Stop

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 80th Birthday Celebrations in South Africa

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

13 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 hour ago
04.05.18
Stevie Wonder at Pepsi Center
Stevie Wonder Joins Twitter With Powerful Tweet: Video…
 1 hour ago
04.05.18
REPORT: Kenya Barris Considers Leaving ABC
 10 hours ago
04.05.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie’s Health Takes A Plunge
 10 hours ago
04.05.18
LeBron James Lines Up And Fades Alabama Football…
 12 hours ago
04.05.18
Viola Davis Scares Would-Be Burglars Away From Her…
 12 hours ago
04.05.18
#WakandaForever: Chadwick Boseman Does Not Have Any Vibranium…
 13 hours ago
04.05.18
Mammary Munching Madness : Azealia Banks Pleads Guilty…
 13 hours ago
04.05.18
How Many Of These Unwritten Black People Rules…
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
This Phone Scammer Pretending To Be The IRS…
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
Your Black Card Might Be Suspended If You…
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Bruh: New Book ‘Does It Fart?’ Finally Answers…
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
How To Find ‘The Man God Has For…
 18 hours ago
04.05.18
Nigeria Just Gave Wakanda The Nollywood Remix We…
 19 hours ago
04.05.18
Photos