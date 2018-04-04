Entertainment News
Did You Know? Send The U.S. Treasury A Ripped Bill & They’ll Send You Back A Check

This is good to know.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Dan Amira was listening to NPR’s Planet Money podcast when he decided to send a ripped ten dollar bill to the U.S. Treasury. To his surprise, he actually received a check in return.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about it…see how the Twitterverse reacted below.

Will you be sending in your ripped bills?

