Someone’s Getting A Whooping After Pulling This Prank On Their Grandma

Cruel and unusual jokes are fun for social media but when it involves pranking your grandparents, cruel is an understatement.

What lengths would you go to go viral? This kid almost dislocated his Granny’s hip after he put her treadmill in overdrive.

Laugh and you go to hell. pic.twitter.com/zT1g4zGgKK — Darius Snoops (@wizzyjr) April 2, 2018

I know he got that butt whooped after this!

