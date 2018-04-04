Nigeria Just Gave Wakanda The Nollywood Remix We Deserve

Nigeria is good for tons of things but one of the things we love most is the way Nollywood films remix some of the very things America holds dear. Nollywood has tried their hands at telling the stories of Beyonce, Rihanna and Tupac and now it appears that Black Panther is finally getting the authentic West African treatment.

NOLLYWOOD finally came up with their low-budget WAKANDA movie named "NAKANDA" 😭 pic.twitter.com/Yr3MxScxI8 — Rᴇʏɴᴏʟᴅѕ 🔥 (@fonmand) April 3, 2018

Did Nigeria’s finest nail their take on Black Panther?

