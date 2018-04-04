How To Find ‘The Man God Has For You,’ As Told By Life & Relationship Coach Stephan Labossiere

0 reads Leave a comment
Just the other day, I came across an Instagram profile belonging to a young man by the name of Stephan Labossiere. What attracted me to his page were his positive, but real, quotes about men, women, God, and true love. It turns out the same quality that caught my eye, caught the eyes of countless others as Stephan is a Bestselling Author and certified life and relationship coach. If you’re looking to go from OK to great, especially where your love life and relationship with God are concerned, you should get a copy of his book The Man God Has For You, and hit the flip to read—and hopefully heed—his most viral advice.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours