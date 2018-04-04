Top Of The Morning: Remembering The Life Of Martin Luther King Jr.

4/4/18- Today marks the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Now more than ever people are realizing the effect of gun violence in our society as King’s life got taken by it. Tom, Sybil, and Guy discuss the importance of working for change in remembering the legacy of Dr.King.

We Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 14 photos Launch gallery We Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 1. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Source:AP 1 of 14 2. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Source:AP 2 of 14 3. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 3 of 14 4. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Source:AP 4 of 14 5. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Source:AP 5 of 14 6. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 1963 Source:AP 6 of 14 7. Rev. Bernice King Source:AP 7 of 14 8. "I Have a Dream", 1963 Source:AP 8 of 14 9. MLK Portrait, 2002 Source:AP 9 of 14 10. Martin Luther King III Source:AP 10 of 14 11. Martin Luther King III at MLK Memorial Source:AP 11 of 14 12. Funeral of Coretta Scott King, 2006 Source:AP 12 of 14 13. Rev. Bernice King Source:AP 13 of 14 14. King Family, 1966 Source:AP 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading We Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

