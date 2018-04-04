Top Of The Morning: Remembering The Life Of Martin Luther King Jr.

0 reads Leave a comment
4/4/18- Today marks the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Now more than ever people are realizing the effect of gun violence in our society as King’s life got taken by it. Tom, Sybil, and Guy discuss the importance of working for change in remembering the legacy of Dr.King.
