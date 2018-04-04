TJMS
Morning Minute: Beyoncé Isn’t Trying To Get Bit Again

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/4/18- Beyoncé will have an 11 hour rehearsal day in preparation for Coachella. 11 hours is a long time for singing and dancing but she’s a professional so expect nothing less. Besides if she keeps moving, Chris Paul says it’s harder for some people to bite her.

Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé's 10th Wedding Anniversary

Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé's 10th Wedding Anniversary

Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé's 10th Wedding Anniversary

Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married on March 4, 2008. These two have done a lot together, so to celebrate we're taking a look back at some of their greatest accomplishments. (Source: People Music)

