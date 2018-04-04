Morning Minute: Beyoncé Isn’t Trying To Get Bit Again

0 reads Leave a comment
4/4/18- Beyoncé will have an 11 hour rehearsal day in preparation for Coachella. 11 hours is a long time for singing and dancing but she’s a professional so expect nothing less. Besides if she keeps moving, Chris Paul says it’s harder for some people to bite her.
Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé's 10th Wedding Anniversary
1. When They Met1 of 15
2. Started Dating In 20002 of 15
3. Jay-Z & Beyonce's First Duet3 of 15
4. Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married on April 4, 2008. They are celebrating 10 years together today!4 of 15
5. President Barack Obama 2009 Inauguration5 of 15
6. The two became pregnant with their first child in 20116 of 15
7. Blue Ivy was born on January 7, 2012. She is now 6-years-old. The first of many times in which Beyoncé and Jay-Z.7 of 15
8. Beyoncé's doucmentary "Life Is But A Dream" featuring Jay-Z8 of 15
9. The Elevator Incident9 of 15
10. The First "On The Run Tour"10 of 15
11. Lemonade11 of 15
12. Twins!12 of 15
13. "4:44"13 of 15
14. "On The Run Tour ll"14 of 15
15. "Die For You"15 of 15
